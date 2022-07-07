There will be a workshop for creative entrepreneurs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 6 at Community Theatre of Terre Haute.
The Next Level Business Workshop for Creative Entrepreneurs is presented by Arts Illiana, Regional Arts Council for the Wabash Valley and the West Central Small Business Development Center.
The program is a day of workshop sessions designed specifically for creatives who are either currently generating revenue from their creative practice and want to expand or for those who don’t currently generate revenue but want to learn how.
Next Steps training is funded through a collaboration of the Indiana Small Business Development Center, a program of the Indiana Economic Development Corporation, and the Indiana Arts Commission. This initiative is funded in part through a cooperative agreement with the U.S. Small Business Administration.
The day will also offer networking with fellow artists and hearing from successful creative regional business owners. Attendees will also learn about entrepreneurial resources available.
The workshop is free, but registration required.
Continental breakfast, lunch, and afternoon refreshments will be included. Space is limited. Register at https://isbdc.ecenterdirect.com/events/15921.
Questions may be directed to Sherri Wright at Arts Illiana, 812-235-5007 or sherri@artsilliana.org.
