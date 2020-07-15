The Western Indiana Workforce Development Board will administer $1.92 million to advance regional workforce retraining within high-growth, high wage occupations through two programs.
Indiana will have a total of $37 million in Rapid Recovery for a Better Future initiative funding to expand the two programs that make up Next Level Jobs — Workforce Ready Grant and Employer Training Grant.
Employers may apply for up to $100,000, capped at up to $5,000 per employee, via the Employer Training Grant. This is an increase from the previous cap of $50,000 per employer.
Individual learners may apply for up to $10,000 in scholarship resources available via the Workforce Training Grant. This is an increase from the previous cap of $4,500.
Eligible training programs are highlighted on the Next Level Jobs website resource page. Interested employers may contact Mike Smith of the Western Indiana Workforce Development Board at msmith@workforcenet.org or by calling (812) 238-5616, extension 4.
Individuals interested in learning more about Workforce Training Grants should call their local WorkOne office. For the contact information of WorkOne West offices in Brazil, Rockville, Greencastle, Sullivan, Clinton and Terre Haute, go to www.workonewest.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.