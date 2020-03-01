Indiana’s Workforce Ready Grant funds are available for students who wish to start Ivy Tech Community College classes in March or June.
For those who qualify, the grant covers tuition for students to earn Ivy Tech certificates in a wide variety of career fields, including automotive service, business administration, CNC machining, cyber security, diesel technology, HVAC, medical assisting, welding and many others.
Anyone considering college or career training who has not completed a college credential should learn to see if they are eligible to start tuition-free classes. Soon-to-be high school graduates who are eligible could potentially start tuition-free certificate classes in summer or fall.
Maverick Magill, a Terre Haute High School South graduate, is one Ivy Tech student who is using the Workforce Ready Grant.
Magill was accepted to Purdue University but chose Ivy Tech because he is using Workforce Ready Grant funding to pay for technical certificates in welding and machine tool technology, according to a news release from Ivy Tech.
This will help him save on college costs in the long run because he is still considering transferring to Purdue after graduation.
“Ivy Tech is super close to home and a bunch of my friends came here,” said Magill. “I earned a little under 30 dual credits in high school, and I learned that the Workforce Ready Grant would help pay for the certificates I was working toward.”
After Magill completes his certificates, he will apply his credits toward completing an associate of applied science in advanced automation and robotics technology.
“The demand for jobs in advanced automation is great,” said Magill. “Everyone’s going to automation.”
Magill’s certificate coursework covered by the grant will help him save on the cost of his degree.
Brian Grayless is another Ivy Tech Terre Haute student who is using the Workforce Ready Grant to earn a technical certificate in machine tool technology.
“The grant helps a lot financially,” he said. “I have only had to pay out-of-pocket for one Ivy Tech class.”
Grayless graduated from Turkey Run High School, where he took free dual credit classes in automotive technology. His College Connection coach at the school told him about the Workforce Ready Grant and urged him to try an Ivy Tech summer class in the machine tool technology program.
“I ended up really liking the class,” said Grayless. “It helped me make my mind up on what I wanted to do after high school. My dad worked on CNC (computer numerical control) machines and I always wanted to go into that field, but I knew there would be a lot of schooling. When I found out about the grant, it helped me get started in the program.”
Grayless plans to graduate this May with an associate of applied science in machine tool technology, along with technical certificates in structural welding and machine tool technology.
Grayless is already employed in his field of study. He works at J&N Metal Products in Brazil, where he operates CNC machines to produce parts for various companies.
To qualify for the Workforce Ready Grant, students must be Indiana residents, U.S. citizens or eligible non-citizens and have a high school diploma or equivalent but less than a college degree.
To learn more about grant requirements and to apply, visit ivytech.edu/nextleveljobs or contact Ivy Tech Terre Haute at (812) 298-2280 or terrehaute-info@ivytech.edu.
This article was provided to the Tribune-Star by Sarah DeWeese, executive director of marketing and communications at Ivy Tech Terre Haute.
