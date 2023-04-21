A workplace death at the Bear Run Coal Mine is under investigation, according to the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office.
About 1 p.m. Thursday, the sheriff’s office received an emergency call to Bear Run regarding an employee involved in accident, Sheriff Jason Bobbitt posted on his agency’s Facebook page.
Upon arrival, a deputy was informed by medical personnel that an employee had been struck by a large piece of equipment and was pronounced dead on the scene before officers arrived.
Mining operations were suspended while Mining Safety & Health Administration personnel conduct an investigation, the sheriff wrote.
An identity was not released in the Friday afternoon post; family is being notified, the sheriff said.
