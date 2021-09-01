Work well underway to improve Clinton Boat Ramp

Tons of silt and sediment that had accumulated for years at the Clinton Boat Ramp have been relocated elsewhere this week through the combined effort of city, county and state agencies.
Clinton Mayor Jack Gilfoy said the removal of 40 to 50 dump truck loads of earth will improve local access to the river, and is a cooperative project that is long overdue.
“It would have taken us months to haul this out of here,” Gilfoy said of the city working alone, “and now it's going to be done in two days. It's been like this for about 10 to15 years.”
The project clears up the boat ramp area in time for river-related events coinciding this weekend with the annual Little Italy Festival in Clinton.
“We have been wanting to clean the boat ramp off for a long time,” Gilfoy said from an area along Water Street looking down into the boat ramp area. “When the river floods and the water goes down, we get quite a bit of sediment on the parking lot, so we've just pushed it to the side.”
Heavy equipment from the Public Access Program of the Indiana Department of Natural Resources was brought into remove the excess sediment clogging the boat ramp at the south end of the parking area.
Dump trucks from the Vermillion County Highway Department took loads of 10 to 15 tons each to two locations near the town where landowners had agreed to accept the loads as fill dirt. About 600 tons of dirt was removed Monday morning alone.
Flood water often covers the lower boat launch and parking area, depositing silt that the city has cleared away to the northern edge of the parking area where large earthen mounds have grown.
A second, newer boat ramp at the public access site also received some maintenance, but it has been less susceptible to the silt buildup due to its location and angle into the water.
Luke Rains of DNR's public access program in southern Indiana said as river water eddies over the lower boat ramp, the silt settles and clogs the ramp.
The issue could be resolved in a couple of years with a federal project to expand the area around the newer boat ramp and to close the lower ramp that tends to fill up with sediment.
“It's a very popular site, highly used,” Rains said of the Clinton property.
Southern Indiana has more than 200 public access sites maintained by DNR. The fees from sport fishing licenses and sport fish restoration grants funds those sites and their maintenance, Rains said.
“We are able to provide these public access sites and service them because anglers are buying licenses, Rains said. “Maintaining and building public access, that's where your license fees go.”
A group of canoe and kayak paddlers has planned a river event between Montezuma and Clinton during Labor Day Weekend, using the Clinton access to the river.
Part of the access site at the Clinton is owned by the Clinton Boat Club, which has a small shelter and dock between the boat ramps.
Gilfoy said the public appreciates access to the river. The parking area frequently has multiple vehicles and trailers parked there while boats are on the river.
For information on Public Access sites, go online to www.in.gov/dnr/fish-and-wildlife/wildlife-resources/public-access-program/.
