The Indiana Department of Transportation has announced a temporary closure of Indiana 42 starting on or after July 18 for a pipe replacement near Prairie City.
This closure is between Indiana 59 and Cory Staunton Road. It's expected to reopen after July 19, weather permitting.
Crews will be working between the hours of 6:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. each day. The official detour follows Indiana 46 to U.S. 40 to Indiana 59.
INDOT reminds motorists to slow down, use caution and consider worker safety when traveling through work zones.
