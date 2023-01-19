Construction on a more than $32.2 million new welcome center at the Indiana/Illinois border along Interstate 70 eastbound is slated to start this summer.
The current Clear Creek Welcome Center opened on June 12, 1992.
INDOT plans to demolish the existing welcome center along with four out-buildings, then construct a new welcome center building with improvements such as interpretive exhibits, trucker restrooms, American with Disabilities Act compliant sidewalks, curbs and ramps, cell tower, lift station, expanded parking, fence, guardrail, landscaping, lighting and storm drains.
“INDOT is currently executing a 10-year plan to improve interstate rest areas and welcome centers statewide to modernize facilities, construct new buildings, improve parking and convert some to semitrailer truck parking facilities,” said Megan DeLucenay, spokeswoman for INDOT’s Crawfordsville District.
The estimated cost for the project is $32,277,500. It is to be completed by the fall of 2024 or spring of 2025, according to INDOT. The project is funded through federal and state funds.
The project, according to INDOT, will reduce parking congestion and remove an on-site wastewater treatment plant at the welcome center, replacing that by extending a sewer line and connecting into an existing sewer lift station near the 40 West Mobile Home Park on the north side of National Avenue, West Terre Haute.
At the new welcome center, a sewer lift station will be added to the north side of the rest area in an approximate 11-foot by 20-foot area and will include a 6-foot diameter wet well and sanitary manhole.
About 10.5 acres of new permanent right-of-way will be required on the east side of the new welcome center to expand the parking lot, and six easements will be required for installation of the new sanitary sewer route, according to INDOT.
The total project area encompasses 52.5 acres, INDOT says.
Statewide, INDOT plans call for an investment of more than $500 million in improvements to 21 rest areas and welcome centers across Indiana by the end of fiscal year 2030.
INDOT currently operates 26 rest area or welcome center facilities on Indiana’s interstate highways in 17 areas across the state.
Nine rest area locations have facilities on both sides of the interstate, and eight sites are located on only one side of the highway.
INDOT’s rest areas and welcome centers have parking areas allotted for cars, buses, and recreational vehicles and more than 1,400 spaces allocated for semitrailers.
When completed, INDOT’s improvement plan is projected to add more than 1,100 additional semitrailer parking spaces statewide.
