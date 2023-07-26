The Indiana Department of Transportation says chip-and-seal work on Indiana 59 and Indiana 159 near Terre Haute will start Aug. 2.
Crews will be chip sealing Indiana 59, from about 0.4 miles north of Indiana 246 to Indiana 46. This section of road will be restricted. The operation is expected to last for a few days, weather permitting.
Then, starting on or after Aug. 7, crews will be chip sealing Indiana 159, from about 1 mile north of Indiana 48 to Indiana 246. This section of road will be restricted. The operation is expected to last for a few days, weather permitting.
Crews will place message boards at each end of the project. INDOT suggests finding alternative routes.
Work is completed under lane closures with flagging, or a full closure, to prevent damage to both vehicles and the roadway.
During operations, existing pavement is coated with liquid asphalt, which seals cracks and provides waterproof protection. This extends the service life of the roadway and lowers maintenance costs.
Once the seal coat is complete, loose aggregate is applied and swept from the road. After a curing period, crews will return to fog seal the new driving surface and apply pavement markings.
INDOT makes every effort to reduce vehicle damage during and immediately after chip seal projects. While these efforts may not prevent all damage to vehicles during the process, they substantially reduce the likelihood of damage.
Work is weather dependent and schedules are subject to change.
Motorists are asked to slow down, watch for stopped traffic and drive distraction-free through all work zones.
