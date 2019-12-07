Work on annual downtown Christmas parade began months ago

The 2019 Light your Way Christmas Parade presented by Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College again proved that nothing quite draws a crowd in Terre Haute like a parade, with thousands opting to spend their evening downtown along Wabash Avenue.
Folks lined the parade route between Fifth and Ninth streets, packed in five deep in places with some in the back standing on chairs to see the passing groups.
Groups like the Terre Haute North Vigo and South Vigo high school bands, each blasting holiday staples like Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree and Jingle Bells, the blocks-long procession of decked-out Jeeps belonging to members of the Jeep Junkies and one of Miracle's chief beneficiaries, Salvation Army.
But a parade of 70-plus floats featuring lights and music doesn't just happen, it takes months of planning and SMWC students like Maddie Stuck, Parker Nuest and Jonathan Utz to make it happen.
Starting nearly six months ago in mid-June, Stuck, Nuest and Utz began soliciting parade participants and working out the logistics of shutting down the city's main thoroughfare for a night in December.
Work enough to get all that done and balance a full class load at the same time, they trio then had to organize the parade so its lights and music felt balanced throughout.
"It's just a process of making sure floats are not all together, separating music, lights, bands and making sure everything flows smoothly," Stuck said.
"But a lot of the work is done by the floats themselves, we couldn't possibly make everyone's floats for them. Everyone did a really good job with all their floats and everything looked beautiful."
Now a senior psychology student, Stuck said she's been involved in planning the parade since her freshman year. It's her way of giving back to the community she grew up in, she said.
"I'm from Terre Haute, grew up here," Stuck said. "That and my love for Christmas, I could think of nothing more fun to represent my school than by bringing something so beautiful to Terre Haute."
With thousands on hand to witness the work she and her fellow students put into the experience, she said seeing the parade snake it's way down Wabash and the joy it brought the city was an emotional experience.
"It brings literal tears to my eyes," Stuck said. "It's so rewarding seeing everyone so happy, loving the parade.
"It brings tears to my eyes seeing the warm reception Terre Hate gives all the entries and all our hard work."
