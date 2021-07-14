A smoother road surface and better traffic movement are the goals of construction work on U.S. 40/Indiana 46 on Terre Haute's east side.
One lane will be restricted in each direction as the contractor removes guardrail and median from Wabash Avenue to just south of Hulman Drive.
Milestone Contractors South was awarded the $9 million contract, which includes resurfacing the roadway from Margaret Avenue to Wabash Avenue along with converting some of the existing grass median to concrete median with curb. The turn lane capacity at many of the intersections along the route will be increased.
State highway officials said the corridor when done will have a modern look with a smooth riding surface that will allow for better traffic movement for the community.
Also, the bridge deck over a small waterway on U.S. 40 just east of the T-intersection by the Rose-Hulman baseball facility will have traffic shifted into one lane in each direction beginning in early August through the end of October for a bridge deck overlay.
