Still-functional equipment will be re-used following upgrades occurring in Vigo County’s 911 Central Dispatch Center.
Director Vickie Oster told the E911 Advisory Board on Wednesday the replaced equipment will be installed in the county’s backup dispatch center, which was built into the new city police headquarters on South Seventh Street.
“I’m so excited because we could be over there and set up within 30 minutes to an hour,” Oster said of any need to relocate the dispatch center in case of power loss or other emergency. “And it would be just like we are in dispatch here.”
The county’s dispatch center has been located in the basement of the current Vigo County Jail, but could be moved upstairs to the main floor once the county’s new jail on the city’s south side opens later this year.
Previously, the backup dispatch center was located at Hulman Field in the county’s Emergency Management Agency building. That backup site was too small, however, with room for only two dispatchers. The new space allows the full complement of six dispatchers.
County commissioners have requested a facility study of the current jail, in part to see if moving the dispatch center to the main floor is feasible. New dispatch equipment installed in the past year is able to be relocated upstairs, Oster said, while the replaced equipment will be reprogrammed for backup us.
“Everything I’m replacing in our current dispatch center is going to go over there,” Oster said of THPD headquarters. “I’m not discarding anything we have. It might be out of contract, but it still works, and I’m going to put that over there.”
Oster requested new radios last year to replace the Motorola system installed in 2015. The new core radio system will be updated every two years for the next seven years.
She told the advisory board Vigo County will be one of the few dispatch centers in the state with such a well-equipped, stand-alone backup center.
The back-up equipment is stored at the new police headquarters, where it can easily be rolled out, plugged in and operational within an hour, she said.
Meanwhile during Wednesday’s meeting, Oster said the dispatch center has 20 full-time and full-trained dispatchers on duty. Applications are being accepted for three other positions.
Lisa Trigg can be reached at 812-231-4254 or at lisa.trigg@tribstar.com. Follow her on Twitter at TribStarLisa.
