Work begins at new VA clinic site in Terre Haute

Crews have begun work on the site of a $40 million, 46,000 square foot veteran health care facility on Terre Haute's east side.
Richard Griffith, chief strategy officer for Veteran Health Indiana, said work to install the concrete slab on which the new Terre Haute Veteran's Affairs health clinic will be built has begun on the 12-plus acre lot behind the Walmart on State Road 46 and U.S. 40.
He said crews are also doing required excavation and soil work.
The new center will include space for physical therapy, optometry, audiology, cardiology, substance abuse services and others planned for the future.
Griffith said a formal event is being planned for October, at which veterans and community members will be invited to sign one of the building's eventual cross beams.
"This will allow the community to feel ownership of the building as it goes up, as well as allow us to spread out time to come sign and meet COVID-19 crowd restrictions," Griffith said via email Tuesday afternoon.
The project has been years in the making, kicking off in earnest in early 2017. Congress approved funding for the Terre Haute facility, along with a host of others, later that year.
The Terre Haute project was formally unveiled at a December 2019 event at Richard L. Roudebush VA Mddical Center in Indianapolis.
Hokanson Companies Inc., an investment and corporate real estate developer, was chosen to lead the project.
The facility is scheduled to open summer 2021.
