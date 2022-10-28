Ye, the pop-culture phenomenon formerly known as Kanye West, has overextended his efforts at proving himself a provocateur lately, issuing a number of anti-Semitic comments that other racists have taken upon themselves to echo. It has also forced companies to separate ties with him.
“We as a society can’t just sit back and let people say those kind of things without repercussions, and we saw that with Kanye,” said Troy Fears, executive director of the CANDLES Holocaust Museum and Education Center. “The pushback he received was good.”
It began when the rapper tweeted that he would go “death con 3” on “JEWISH PEOPLE.” He had also attended Paris’ Fashion Week sporting a “White Lives Matter” T-shirt.
In response, neo-Nazis in Los Angeles gathered atop a freeway overpass last Saturday, displaying a banner reading “Kanye is right about the Jews” and issuing Nazi salutes. “Ye antisemitism” has trended on social media for days.
This follows other examples of proliferating antisemitism, the most flagrant coming from Georgia Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, who tweeted “Joe Biden is Hitler” with doctored images of the president with a small mustache surrounded by swastikas. Four years ago, Green suggested that the California wildfires could have been sparked by a space beam manned by a Jewish cabal.
Earlier this month, former President Donald Trump posted on his social media platform that American Jews must “get their act together” when it comes to attitudes about the state of Israel.
The website myjewishlearning.com has published a series of articles examining the history and expansion of antisemitism.
“Antisemitism is proliferating — it’s all over the media,” said Betsy Frank, president of the congregation at the United Hebrew Congregation synagogue in Terre Haute. “It’s in the newspapers, it’s on social media, and words can become actions.”
“The problem is, words matter, and who says those words matter — someone of his status, people believe him,” Fears said. “And people that follow him may act out on what he’s saying. There are right-wing groups that kind of hide in the shadows until someone of his status delivers negative rhetoric.”
Fears added, “Hateful rhetoric oftentimes leads to hateful actions, and that’s what concerns me the most.”
Frank agreed. “It’s a dangerous time — rhetoric increases actions that are taken. There was so much pent-up racism going on and now, it’s exploding.” She noted that October was the four-year anniversary of the Tree of Life massacre in Pittsburgh, where 11 people were murdered and several were wounded in the deadliest attack on the Jewish community in U.S. history.
But negative rhetoric can sometimes provoke positive reactions, and several companies with ties to Ye stepped away from him.
Adidas severed ties with Ye, which will cost him significant income, though many thought the company was slow in its response and Ye will still have hundreds of billions of dollars despite the financial loss. In a statement, the company said it “does not tolerate antisemitism and any other sort of hate speech,” adding that “Ye’s recent comments and actions have been unacceptable, hateful and dangerous.”
Additionally, his talent agency, fashion house and law firm also dropped him, Def Jam Records no longer distributes his record label and his ex-wife Kim Kardashian condemned his hate speech. He lost access to some social media platforms, though after Elon Musk took over ownership of Twitter, he reinstated Ye’s account.
“He’s probably impervious to all of this,” Frank said.
“We need as a society to teach our children that diversity is good and differences are good and we are a better country when we value those differences and not spew hate all over the place,” said Fears.
Ye has admitted he suffers from bipolar disorder, which has variously been argued as the reason and no excuse for the anti-Semitic outbursts.
“He may need mental help, but you don’t have to be non-bipolar to know that hateful speech is not acceptable,” Fears said.
The Washington Post recently published an essay with the headline “Kanye West may have finally reached the point of no return,” noting sales of his music have recently diminished. Could this be Ye’s tipping point?
“I hope it is, but chances are it’s not,” Fears said. “It’ll blow over in time and he’ll get another chance.”
As hate speech proliferates in modern society, a sense of hopelessness is not called for, but rather, a combative spirit.
“What worked well in this incident is the ADL (Anti-Defamation League) started a petition that over 20,000 people signed to get Adidas to drop Kanye,” Fears said. “So often nowadays, people sit back and don’t react when somebody says something like this. What we have to do as a society is to not sit back — to stand up and say, ‘That’s not right, we’re not going to accept it and we’re not going to teach our kids that it’s acceptable.’ That’s what we have to do.
“You can’t normalize racism or hate speech. We can’t normalize it. We have in this society, and that’s got to change.”
“People need to do homework and look at the meaning of things,” Frank said. “And know what to say when someone makes an anti-Semitic statement.”
She added, “There’s a lot of work to be done in quelling the uprise.”
