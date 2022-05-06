A popular landmark on the grounds of the Sisters of Providence at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods is among 15 projects around Indiana to receive federal Historic Preservation Fund grants through the Indiana Department of Natural Resources Division of Historic Preservation and Archaeology.
The state plans to award the federal grants totaling more than $575,000 for historic preservation and archaeology projects in Indiana communities. In most cases, these grants require at least a dollar-for-dollar match of local or private funds, though many exceed that threshold. In total these grants will spur a projected investment of $1.8 million in important cultural resource projects.
Among those 15 grants, the Sisters of Providence will receive a $13,337 grant to assist with rehabilitation of the St. Anne Shell Chapel, which is located on the campus of the Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College.
The original chapel was built by Saint Mother Theodore Guerin and the Sisters of Providence in 1844 in gratitude for Mother Guerin’s safe return from France to Indiana in 1843. The original log structure was replaced with a stone building in 1876 and decorated with shells that were collected from the Wabash River and embedded into the interior walls to create the unique alter and décor. The full project will address various needs of the building, including the stained glass window frames, entrance door and wrought iron gate, interior and exterior lighting, the pyramidal slate roof, as well as the foundation stone deterioration.
Funding for the Woods and other projects comes from the National Park Service, a unit of the U.S. Department of the Interior, which distributes federal funds to states through its Historic Preservation Fund Program.
These are federal projects, so consulting parties have an opportunity to comment on the project under Section 106 of the National Historic Preservation Act. The proposed scope of work has been reviewed; DNR’s historic preservation staff have determined the projects will have no adverse effect on historic properties.
The other grants went to projects in Fort Wayne, Huntington, Indianapolis, Harrison and Crawford counties, Lafayette, Lawrence County, Madison, Michigan City, Muncie, Rushville, Steuben County, Vincennes and Wabash.
