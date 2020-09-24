Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College has received a $1 million grant from Lilly Endowment Inc. to fund growth in new academic programs.
The college will launch its first doctoral program, add new programs in kinesiology and exercise science and develop a faculty fellowship to support innovative and strategic ideas, according to a news release from SMWC.
“We’ve been very intentional about how to grow the institution, and adding doctoral programs is the next logical step for us. Lilly Endowment’s grant will help bring to fruition a plan to expand enrollment through adding mission-fit programs, which we will deliver with distinction,” said President Dottie King. “We are extremely grateful for this support of education and innovation as a way to grow our college, community, region and state.”
Lilly Endowment announced this week that SMWC is one of 38 institutions to receive funding as part of the Charting the Future for Indiana’s Colleges and Universities initiative, which is designed to address challenges affecting higher education throughout the state.
The funding will help the college launch of a doctor of philosophy in global leadership studies), building on the long success of SMWC’s master of leadership development program. The 60-credit program will be geared to working professionals looking for the knowledge and skills to lead and motivate people while developing big picture strategies. The program will launch in hybrid format in August 2021 and in a fully online format in February 2023 and will include a study abroad experience.
The grant will also fund the launch of undergraduate degrees in kinesiology for fall 2020 and exercise science for fall 2021, allowing the college to offer two high-demand programs. The proposal included a request for capital funds for two new classrooms along with equipment needed for the program.
SMWC launched its baccalaureate nursing program in 2014 with a $1 million grant received from Lilly Endowment.
SMWC will use a portion of this latest grant to establish the charting the future faculty fellowship program, which will promote faculty-driven ideas and activities with potential to create positive change and future growth opportunities.
SMWC received a $100,000 planning grant in December 2019 in the first phase of Charting the Future. The $1 million funding is part of the initiative’s second phase to implement programs. A third phase of funding will award competitive grants totaling $40 million to select institutions in 2021 for projects that seek to have large-scale impact on their campuses and in Indiana.
