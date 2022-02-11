Woods giving Day raises more than $300K

Saint Mary-of-the-College had a record-breaking Woods Giving Day Tuesday, reaching 1,037 donors and raising $304,700.
The goal this year was 1,000 donors.
“Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College is truly blessed to have so much support from our campus community, our alumni community and the Wabash Valley community," said Catherine Saunders, associate vice president for advancement. "They all came together and their support helped us to realize a record Woods Giving Day in both donors and donations. We are grateful for everyone’s efforts and support."
Last year, the college reached 800 unique donors and raised $235,000 for the college's Woods Fund.
Funds raised "go directly to support our students," college president Dottie King said Tuesday. "We are very generous with institutional support of our students, and the pandemic hasn't made things any easier. We close those financial gaps for our students."
Maybe they have tuition covered but they don't have the means to buy their books. Funds raised goes toward "all the things we do to help our students persist and succeed," King said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.