Indiana State University Board of Trustees member and Sycamore alum Troy Woodruff and his family have made a $100,000 contribution to the men’s basketball program, the ISU athletics program has announced.
“ISU men’s basketball has a storied tradition not only in Indiana but across the country,” Woodruff said in a news release.
“Coach [Josh] Schertz, his awesome staff, and most importantly the high-quality student-athletes he has assembled deserve a donor base that is committed to helping them achieve their goals. I’m happy to support them in their pursuit of restoring Indiana State as a premier college basketball program.”
Woodruff, a 1998 graduate, and his wife Melissa have given back to the institution for years, most recently by naming the Benny E. Woodruff Cancer Research Lab and the RQAQ civil engineering classroom in 2022, the university said.
“We deeply appreciate trustee and alumnus Troy Woodruff and his wife Melissa for again generously supporting Indiana State University,” said ISU President Deborah J. Curtis. “Their support for our students, academically and athletically, will have a lasting impact on our university.”
Athletic Director Sherard Clinkscales expressed gratitude for the Woodruffs’ contributions to the university.
“Troy and Melissa [Woodruff] have been great contributors to Indiana State and we’re thankful for the relationship and partnership we have made to support Sycamore basketball,” said Clinkscales.
Said Schertz, “I am humbled and beyond grateful for the incredible generosity of Troy Woodruff,” Schertz said. “When it comes to building a sustainable program, it’s most certainly a collaborative effort and Troy has been someone since the very beginning who has believed in our vision for this program.”
Woodruff graduated from Indiana State with a degree in communication studies and a minor in marketing. He served in the Indiana House of Representatives from 2004-06. Following his service in the House, he was employed by the Indiana Department of Transportation. He was appointed to the ISU board of trustees by Governor Eric Holcomb in 2021.
