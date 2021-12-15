Woodrow Wilson student with knife arrested, police say

A Woodrow Wilson Middle School student was arrested Wednesday morning and faces charges of possession of a knife on school property and felony intimidation, according to the Terre Haute Police Department.
The student had a knife out of his back pack "and was heard by other students saying he brought it to school to intimidate other students who were bullying him," police said on their Facebook page.
A teacher saw the student with the knife, then saw the student "shove it into his backpack." The student was escorted to the office for further investigation, which lead to the arrest, police said.
During the investigation, police learned that the threats overheard by the other students were not reported to school officials or law enforcement. "We strongly urge parents to speak their children about bullying," THPD wrote.
"We encourage parents to speak to their student(s) about reporting any kind of threat, regardless of how big or small. Unfortunately, threats seem to be more prevalent now than ever and seem to be the 'trend' on social media," police stated. "All school threats are investigated, regardless of the nature. We heavily rely on the students to report such matters as they are our eyes and ears throughout the school corporation."
THPD said "this community is blessed with a fantastic SPO [school protection office] program that tasks officers with the day-to-day safety of our students. Please encourage children to seek out these SPO’s and or any teacher to communicate any threats whether heard directly or indirectly."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.