Verizon authorized retailer TCC on March 8 awarded Woodrow Wilson Middle School in Terre Haute with $1,000 gift cards to Amazon as a part of the company’s eighth annual Teachers Rock Supply Giveaway.
As a part of this year’s Big Impact, TCC selected 24 schools across the U.S. and awarded the gift cards to further support their biggest needs throughout the school.
“We are thankful to be able to show our support for schools facing unprecedented challenges this year,” said Scott Moorehead, CEO of Round Room, parent company of TCC.
TCC is a Culture of Good Inc. company and makes ongoing investments in the local communities where it operates. In 2020, the company donated more than 140,000 backpacks with school supplies at TCC stores across the country. The company’s nonprofit organization, TCC Gives, recently surpassed $2.5 million in donations to local nonprofits across the country.
More information about the Teachers Rock Supply Giveaway is available at www.TCCRocks.com. To learn more about TCC, visit www.TCCRocks.com, www.facebook.com/tcctalk and www.twitter.com/tcctalk.
