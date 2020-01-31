Woodburn Graphics closed, property up for sale

A long-time downtown Terre Haute business has closed its doors.
Woodburn Graphics Inc., at the corner of Sixth and Ohio streets, was incorporated in January 1981 as Woodburn Printing Company Inc. and amended to Woodburn Graphics Inc. in September 1983, according to the Indiana Secretary of State’s office, but is part of a family business that has been in Terre Haute since 1902, according to the company’s website.
“It’s sad when a 117-year-old business closes with all of its history. I would like to take this opportunity to thank all of our past employees because they made it a successful business for well over a century,” said company spokesman James Pendergast.
The company closed its doors at the end of December. The company property in December was listed for sale at $1.25 million, according to LoopNet, with Century 21 Advantage handling the building’s sale.
However, the company’s two property parcels have been in tax sales.
The first parcel at 33 S. 6th Street sold in a county tax sale on Sept. 12, 2019, purchased for $26,000. The price was higher than the minimum bid, which was the amount of property taxes owed. Certified taxes owed were $7,834, said John Villa, tax sale deputy auditor for Vigo County.
Pendergast LLC has one year to pay the buyer to retain the property. If the buyer is not paid, the buyer is deeded the property.
Under state law, the buyer of the property in the tax sale can add up to $700 in costs for title work, attorney fees and cost of notification. Additionally, the buyer is to receive a 5 percent per annum interest rate on the difference in the taxes owed and the purchase amount, which in this example the difference is $18,166.
The company’s second parcel, at 510 Ohio St., was placed into the September tax sale with a minimum bid of taxes owed, which was $75,318. The property was not sold in the tax sale and taxes now owed are $80,378. That property is again slated to go into another tax sale on April 3 unless back taxes are paid, Villa said.
Additionally, First Financial Bank on Jan. 28 filed a civil lawsuit in Vigo County Superior Court Division 1 to foreclose on a commercial mortgage, commercial security agreement and promissory note against Woodburn Graphics Inc. The bank is seeking $70,408 and interest of more than $9 as of Jan. 14 on a 2010 mortgage that was modified in December 2016.
The lawsuit lists several defendants including Recognition Plus, Woodburn Printing Company Inc., Woodburn Graphics Incorporated and Pendergast LLC.
“The building has been for sale for two years, and certainly sale proceeds would pay off the debts and taxes,” Pendergast said. “I can say that I’m optimistic considering all of the developments in downtown over the last few years, especially the new convention center and casino. Those developments will led to others, and I hope the Woodburn building will be part of the downtown resurgence our community has seen.”
Reporter Howard Greninger can be reached 812-231-4204 or howard.greninger@tribstar.com. Follow on Twitter@TribStarHoward.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.