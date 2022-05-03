The Mollie R. Wheat Memorial Clinic will conduct its annual Women’s Health Day from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 14.
The clinic seeks to improve women’s access to primary care by offering free Pap smears, STD screenings, bone density scans, pregnancy tests, mammogram referrals, lab work, and physical exams in conjunction with community partners: Positive Link, YWCA, and Connecting Kids to Coverage.
These services are also available year-round for Mollie Wheat patients. The Wabash Valley Community Foundation provided funding for this year's Women’s Health Day, according to a news release.
The Mollie R. Wheat Memorial Clinic is a free, medical student-run clinic that offers primary care services, as well as social work, physical therapy, and massage therapy services.
Its mission is to educate and prepare future rural healthcare workers by caring for the underserved population in the Wabash Valley community. The clinic is managed and run by Indiana University School of Medicine – Terre Haute students in collaboration with local, board-certified physicians and various Indiana State University program students.
It is open every other Saturday of every month from 8 a.m. to noon with upcoming clinic dates including May 28, June 11 and June 25, which can also be found on the clinic's website (mwmcth.org).
The clinic is located in the Landsbaum Center for Health Education at 1433 N 6th 1/2 St, Terre Haute, IN 47807. Those interested can schedule an appointment at mwmcth.org or by calling 812-237-6962. Walk-ins also are accepted.
