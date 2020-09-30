Women's Club receives $18,000 for Shoe Bus Project

The Vigo County chapter of 100+ Women Who Care has donated $13,000 to the Terre Haute Women's Club to help fund the Shoe Bus Project.
Additionally, an anonymous donation from a family in Terre Haute will add $5,000 to the check, bringing the total to $18,000.
"We are especially grateful that an anonymous donation from a family here in Terre Haute will add $5,000 to the check from this extraordinary group who helps numerous charities throughout our area every year since the local chapter was formed in 2012," the Women's Club said in a news release.
The 100+ Women Who Care is coordinated by the Wabash Valley Community Foundation.
The “Shoe Bus Project” began in 1973 to provide athletic shoes and socks to children in kindergarten through 12th grade who are identified by school health professionals and teachers as being in need of assistance.
Usually, the THWC funds this project by hosting an annual fundraising event called the “Evening of Art & Wine” held at the Hulman Center. That fundraiser wasn't doable this year because of the ongoing renovation of Hulman Center and then the Covid pandemic striking.
"We are so grateful for this donation to continue our mission until we can resume our normal fundraising efforts," the Women's Club wrote. Its mission is to serve children in need in Vigo County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.