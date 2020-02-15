The Wabash Valley Community Foundation’s giving circles -- 100 Women Who Care and Guys Who Give -- have together awarded more than $1 million to local programs and groups in Clay, Sullivan and Vigo counties in only seven years.
Since the first circle, 100 Women Who Care, was formed in 2013, members of the groups have agreed to donate $500 annually.
Of a member’s annual $500 commitment, $400 goes out in the form of four, $100 quarterly contributions directly to nonprofits and $100 annually goes to an endowment at the Community Foundation. The members meet four times per year to nominate, advocate and vote for that quarter’s local nonprofit recipient.
“Our Giving Circles make philanthropy easy for people who are at different stages of their careers, income levels and lives by pooling together resources to make a significant impact,” Emily Murray of the Community Foundation said in a news release. “The power of giving together toward a common goal enables group members to do more with less while learning more about the charitable organizations that serve the Wabash Valley.”
At the end of 2019, the five Giving Circles had collectively awarded about 100 grants to 88 organizations in Clay, Sullivan and Vigo counties. The grants helped fund a wide array of efforts, including:
• A low-income dental clinic;
• A neutral, child-friendly center for the investigation of child abuse and neglect;
• Renovation of an elementary/middle school library;
• Re-purposing unused tennis courts into pickleball courts;
• Providing support for foster children to participate in sports and/or extracurricular activities;
• Purchasing barricades to ensure safety of participants at community events;
• Funding college savings account programs.
“My knowledge of the issues in my community has been enriched by being a member of 100+ Women Who Care,”said Tina Elliott, a steering committee member for 100+ Women Who Care, Vigo County. “The social aspect of this group has allowed me to get to know people better and to share in and receive knowledge pertaining to the many opportunities in Vigo County.”
Since the giving circles were founded, membership and grant awards have grown steadily. The philosophy of the foundation’s giving circles is that members distribute 100% of its grant dollars every year so member contributions have an immediate impact in the community. Through each member contributing only $500 per year, these groups have made a significant impact by surpassing $1 million in grants in seven years.
“Joining a Giving Circle is an excellent way to engage in community philanthropy,” said Brian Deakins, a steering committee member for Guys Who Give, Clay County. “You research together, you give together and you celebrate the impact together. Your own gift is magnified many times over.”
“I’m part of something bigger,” said Michele Smith, a steering committee member for 100 Women Who Care, Sullivan County. “Prior to joining 100 Women Who Care, I was a donor; now I see myself as a philanthropist. I feel even more invested in the success of the nonprofit organizations we support.”
100 Women Who Care and Guys Who Give are sponsored by the Wabash Valley Community Foundation and its affiliates, Clay County Community Foundation and Sullivan County Community Foundation.
The foundations welcome anyone to join as a guest at any of the 100 Women Who Care or Guys Who Give quarterly meetings. The first scheduled meeting of the year will be for 100 Women Who Care Sullivan County and will be held on Wednesday (Feb. 19). A social hour begins at 5:30 p.m. and the and the business meeting begins at 6:30 p.m.
To join a giving circle or to learn more, visit wvcf.org/giving-circles or call the Community Foundation at 812-232-2234.
