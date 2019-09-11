'Women Who Care' give $14,000 to CODA

100+ Women Who Care Vigo County on Wednesday presented a check for $14,000 to the Council on Domestic Abuse Inc.
“These funds allow for CODA services and emergency shelter to continue operations uninterrupted,” Sarah Campbell, executive director, and Caroline Carvill, the council’s president, said in a news release. “The community conversation this award has created is priceless to our mission.”
CODA is planning to use the funds for their CODA Emergency Services program. The $14,000 donation will serve as a reserve for the organization to stay intact while waiting for its quarterly state and federal grant reimbursement claims.
Christina Crist, CODA vice president and a member of 100+ Women Who Care, “I advocate for all those humans that struggle in many ways that most of us have no idea what it is like to walk in their shoes. I believe if we supply individuals with their basic needs and love, it can be a life changing time for them.”
100+ Women Who Care Vigo County is sponsored by the Wabash Valley Community Foundation.
The give circle is a group of community-minded individuals who pool their money four times per year and decide together how it should be distributed. The group offers social, educational and engagement opportunities and helps provide a more thorough understanding of philanthropy and community needs.
Women interested in joining 100+ Women Who Care Vigo County may call 812-232-2234. To download a membership application, or to learn more about 100+ Women Who Care, visit the Community Foundation’s website at wvcf.com/giving-circles.
100+ Women Who Care Vigo County is a sponsored program of the Wabash Valley Community Foundation and one of five giving circles organized by the foundation and its affiliates, Clay County Community Foundation and Sullivan County Community Foundation.
The Community Foundation welcomes all interested parties to join as a guest at a 100+ Women Who Care Vigo County quarterly meeting. The next will be Nov. 7 at the Country Club of Terre Haute. A social hour begins at 5 p.m. and the business meeting starts at 6 p.m.
