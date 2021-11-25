Members of 100+ Women Who Care Vigo County have selected the Terre Haute Children’s Museum to receive a donation of $10,500 at their fourth quarterly meeting of 2021.
The donation will go toward the museum’s Run with the Animals exhibit, which first opened in 2005 and recently reopened after significant upgrades such as cosmetic work, all new software, lighting and graphic enhancement from unicolor to multi-color.
“We are grateful to 100+ Women Who Care for their support of the Run with the Animals exhibit refurbishment,” said Susan Turner, the museum's executive director. “This is a beloved exhibit at the Children’s Museum and we are thrilled to have these updates for our guests. By offering quality, informal learning opportunities, we are helping children learn about science, and the world around them, in an entirely new way. What a wonderful opportunity to give the children we serve!”
100+ Women Who Care Vigo County is one of five sponsored programs of the Wabash Valley Community Foundation. Since the Community Foundation was organized in 1991, families, individuals, businesses and nonprofit organizations have created over 700 endowed charitable funds in Clay, Sullivan and Vigo counties which has allowed an investment of over $27 million dollars back into those counties through grants and scholarships.
A Giving Circle such as 100+ Women Who Care provides members with opportunities to understand the power of philanthropy as a vehicle for social change and to engage in thoughtful and systematic grant making. This Giving Circle is a group of community-minded individuals who pool their money four times per year and decide together how it should be distributed. This group offers social, educational and engagement opportunities, and help provide a more thorough understanding of philanthropy and community needs. Giving Circles are unique in that each operate based on the input, consent and will of its members. These groups provide financial support to local nonprofit agencies and organizations through nominations, presentations and voting each quarter. The yearly tax-deductible cost of membership is $515.
The Community Foundation welcomes all interested parties to join as a guest at a 100+ Women Who Care Vigo County quarterly meeting where members nominate, advocate and select a nonprofit organization to collectively support.
For more information, visit the 100+ Women Who Care website at wvcf.com/giving-circles or call the Community Foundation at 812-232-2234.
