'Women Who Care' donate $14,000 to ReTHinK

100+ Women Who Care Vigo County on Wednesday donated $14,000 to ReTHink Inc.
The mission statement of ReTHink Inc. is, “to create a Clean Green Terrific Haute where everybody is empowered to earn, grow, cook, and eat healthy food.” Currently, ReTHink is focusing efforts in poverty-stricken Ryves Neighborhood through various programs in the neighborhood to improve neighborhood vitality.
Shikha Bhattacharyya, ReTHink president and 100+ Women Who Care member, said, “ReTHink’s goal is to promote environmental sustainability in Terre Haute and empower underprivileged through gardening, cooking, and eating healthy food. These funds will help us in meeting that goal through creation of a community space/ReTHink headquarters.”
ReTHink will use the $14,000 donation to build ReTHink headquarters. This will act as ReTHink’s office and a community space with an innovative recycling center and a zero-waste shop for promoting environmental sustainability and economic growth of the neighborhood.
100+ Women Who Care Vigo County is sponsored by the Wabash Valley Community Foundation. This giving circle is a group of community-minded individuals who pool their money four times per year and decide together how it should be distributed. This group offers social, educational and engagement opportunities, and help provide a more thorough understanding of philanthropy and community needs.
Women interested in joining 100+ Women Who Care Vigo County may call 812-232-2234. To download a membership application, or to learn more about 100+ Women Who Care Vigo County, please visit the Community Foundation’s website at wvcf.com/giving-circles.
