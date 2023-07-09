100+ Women Who Care Vigo County recently chose Area 7 Agency on Aging and Disabled to receive $8,800.
Some of the services the agency provide include transportation, in-home services, health and wellness programs and access to information on topics such as government services and long-term healthcare options.
Members learned that the funding donated will go toward transportation services.
“What we plan to use this money for is transportation for healthcare and nutritional needs of our senior citizen and disabled population in our community,” said state Sen. Jon Ford.
“We really appreciate the support of the Wabash Valley Community Foundation and the 100+ Women Who Care.”
100+ Women Who Care Vigo County is a sponsored program of the Wabash Valley Community Foundation. The foundation welcomes all interested parties to join as a guest at a 100+ Women Who Care Vigo County quarterly meeting.
For more information, call the Foundation at 812-232-2234 or visit wvcf.org/giving-circles/100-women-who-care-vigo-county/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.