The Terre Haute Shooting Chapter of The Well-Armed Woman is inviting new members.
TWAW Terre Haute gives women of all experience levels the opportunity to be introduced to issues important to women shooters, learn safe gun handling skills and train together, according to a news release from the group.
TWAW Terre Haute, which launched in 2018 is led by Joanne Gallant, a local woman passionate about self-protection. Events will be held monthly and are open to all women 18 years or older who may legally possess firearms.
The Terre Haute chapter has partnered with Top Guns to be the host range for these monthly events. Time will be devoted to discussion and classroom education as well as time on the range learning and practicing safe gun handling skills at each monthly event.
Participants will be required to pay range fees and costs of ammunition or optional firearm rentals. Annual chapter membership dues of $50 include local and national discounts, chapter hat and member kit and is used to cover chapter expenses, insurance and events. First time attendees are not required to join.
Meetings are held the second Tuesday of the month at 6 p.m. at Top Guns’ Training Academy, 5050 S. Seventh St., Terre Haute. The February 2020 meeting, though, will be at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12.
Women interested can contact Joanne Gallant at terrehautetwaw@gmail.com or visit TWAW Shooting Chapters website at www.twawshootingchapters.org.
The Well-Armed Woman Shooting Chapters is a national non-profit organization founded by Carrie Lightfoot in 2013, focusing on educating, equipping and empowering women across the country. With over 10,500 members across the country, TWAW Shooting Chapters is the largest and most trusted women’s organization for ladies interested in learning more about firearms and training.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.