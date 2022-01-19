Woman Zooms in to win $10,000

Zoom has been used for many things, particularly during these pandemic days — to visit with family and friends, to conduct organizational meetings, to present speeches and sundry entertainments — but few have used Zoom to win $10,000, as Katie Dilling did on Wednesday.
Dilling won her cash from Terre Haute Chevrolet, who has partnered for more than a decade with the United Way of the Wabash Valley to reward donors to the nonprofit during its annual Resource Drive. It's the rare arrangement where donors can make money by giving money. The effort garnered $95,000 for UWWV.
Dilling moved back to her hometown of Michigan City recently, but still works from home for First Financial Bank in Terre Haute. The bank has no branches in Michigan City.
It was as exciting to win the prize as it was to do so virtually, Dilling said. "It was a little different, getting your picture taken while you're on a tablet," she noted. She watched the awards ceremony while on an iPad held by co-worker Carly Zurcher.
Danielle Isbell, the resource development director for UWWV, said she provided the iPad. "Originally we were going to have the person here call her on the phone, but I said, 'We're in the 21st century COVID era, let's just set up a Zoom,' so she could be here for it," said Isbell.
Zurcher wasn't sure if Dilling would give her a cut of her winnings. "Maybe, I don't know — I was just trying to help her out," she said, adding, "I helped her out pretty good, I think."
Isbell noted, "Carly was really worried about not wanting to choose the box. They wanted [Katie] to choose the box. Ever since she got here and got her on Zoom, she kept asking, 'Which box are you gonna pick? Which box are you gonna pick?' And [Katie] said, 'I'm going with my gut — I'm going with the middle one,' and she did."
Dilling had first pick of three boxes resting on a table, and picked the winning center container.
The other two competing for the prize, Linda Garza from Terre Haute Savings Bank and Andy Smith from Hamilton Center, received consolation prizes of gift certificates for automotive service.
Dilling had contributed to the United Way "four or five" times in the past, and though she was now living in Michigan City, said would continue donating money to the Wabash Valley outlet.
Before revealing the winner, Isbell said that after spending the rest of the year trying to convince people to donate money to the United Way, "This is my most exciting day — because I get to give money away."
Kevin Cauble, general manager of Terre Haute Chevrolet, said that its owner, Ron Romain, who owns several automotive concerns in Evansville, has been heavily involved with the United Way there, and once he acquired Terre Haute Chevrolet, it made sense to extend the altruism.
"Giving back to the community is just part of our culture here," Cauble said. "They're wonderful people (and) it's a great partnership. It's the most efficient way for us to give back to the community."
Isbell said raising $95,000 represented "a good year, especially in these tough times with COVID and everything, people not knowing if their jobs are secure, it was a very good year. We're very pleased."
David Kronke can be reached at 812-231-4232 or at david.kronke@tribstar.com.
