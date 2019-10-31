Woman with two kids in vehicle accused of DUI

A Terre Haute woman was arrested on DUI charges Wednesday night with two children in the vehicle, according to Indiana State Police.
Megan Lehman, 24, was stopped for no tail lights about 7:30 p.m. near Seventh Street and Davis Avenue, ISP said. Further investigation revealed that Lehman was under the influence of a controlled substance. Police said marijuana was discovered during a search with consent.
A 7-month-old infant and 6-year-old child were with Lehman in the vehicle. The Vigo County Department of Child Services was contacted and the two children were released to the grandmother.
Lehman refused to submit to a certified chemical test and was taken to the Vigo County Jail, according to ISP. She is charged with felony and misdemeanor counts of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and felony neglect of a dependent, as well misdemeanor counts of possession of marijuana and driving while suspended.
