Vigo County Sheriff John Plasse reported that a woman trapped Friday in her vehicle after a rollover was rescued unharmed.
Jeanne Dayhuff of Lewis, Ind., was driving south on Louisville Road around noon when she said that she was tired and believed she fell asleep. Her vehicle traveled across the north bound lane and off the roadway where it struck trees & shrubs before rolling over south of Woodsmall Drive.
Dayhuff was wearing her seatbelt and unable to get out of her vehicle on her own. The Riley Fire Department was able to extricate her. She was checked out by Transcare and signed a signature of release form.
No citations were issued. Drugs and alcohol were not a factor, Plasse said.
