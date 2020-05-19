A Sullivan woman has sued the Sullivan County Park Board in federal court claiming a ban on bringing her emotional support monkey to the park is discriminatory.

Donna Mitchell is asking for $100,000 and a jury trial in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Indiana.

In the suit filed May 12, Mitchell said she has PTSD as a result of childhood trauma, which lead to extreme anxiety, panic attacks and agoraphobia that kept her home-bound. A physician prescribed an emotional support animal, Mitchell argues, and she obtained a Javanese macaque named Zoey.

With the aid of Zoey, Mitchell said, she has been able to leave her home and enjoy outdoor activities, including renting a campsite for her camper at the Sullivan area park in 2019.

Mitchell claims she used the campsite as a weekend and summer residence last year, and took Zoey with her until she was informed by the park board that only domestic dogs and cats were allowed in the park. Mitchell said she was told a monkey violates park rules.

The suit claims the park board has denied Mitchell a dwelling because of her disability, and she invokes the federal Fair Housing Act.

Mitchell’s attorney said the case involves federal housing and accommodations laws because the park rents campground space.

“Our contention is that this is a housing issue,” said Indianapolis attorney Jay Meisenhelder.

Protections for service animals trained to perform specific functions, such as seeing eye dogs, fall under state and federal laws such as the Americans With Disabilities Act. That is not the case with an emotional support animal, Meisenhelder said.

Housing law covers emotional support animals, he said, and a landlord cannot deny possession by a person who has a doctor’s prescription. Also, a pet fee cannot be charged for an emotional support animal, he added.

Emotional support animals require no special certification, license or training, Meisenhelder said, but a doctor’s prescription is required to prove the need for the animal.

State law also has no regulations on the possession of a monkey, according to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.

A request for comment on the suit was made Tuesday to Doug Followell, attorney for the Sullivan County park board.

No hearing or trial dates have been set.