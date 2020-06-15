A Terre Haute woman has pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of intimidation in connection with a February 2019 bar fight.
Jamie Feece, 40, was sentenced to a suspended one-year jail term by Judge Sarah Mullican in Vigo Superior Court 3. She was also ordered to have no contact with the victim.
Feece was originally charged with aggravated battery as a Level 3 felony after an investigation into an altercation inside and outside Tolly's Bar and Grill on Maple Avenue in Terre Haute.
A witness told police the victim was with another man inside the bar when an argument broke out about a pool game. The victim and his companion left the bar, but were battered again in the street. The victim was knocked unconscious and was hospitalized.
Investigators reviewed surveillance video of the incident showing Feece and four men were involved in the altercations.
Charges of aggravated battery, a Level 3 felony, were also filed in Division 3 against Travis Bemis, Tyler Wilson, Shawn Feece and Michael J. Wilson.
A Jan. 26 trial date is set for Shawn Feece and Michael J. Wilson.
Tyler Wilson has a July 20 hearing.
Bemis entered a pretrial diversion agreement with a final hearing on Oct. 7.
A Level 3 carries a potential sentence of three to 16 years in prison.
