A Terre Haute woman was injured Monday afternoon when her Jeep was struck by a train in Vermillion County.
About 2:55 p.m., sheriff's deputies were dispatched to a private drive near White's Construction. Police said Jessica Kurdelak, 40, had tried to drive across train tracks on the private drive when her Jeep was struck on the passenger side by a CSX train.
Kurdelak's SUV was pushed about a quarter-mile north before the train was able to stop.
Kurdelak was able to get out of the SUV on her own. Police said she was later taken to Union Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.
