A 25-year-old Terre Haute woman is being treated for injuries after stealing an ambulance from Terre Haute Regional Hospital and wrecking into a field in Knox County.
City police said a Trans Care ambulance was reported stolen about 11:21 p.m. Monday.
Sullivan County deputies saw the ambulance and pursued it south on U.S. 41 at speeds exceeding 80 mph. The ambulance eventually ran over stop sticks deployed on U.S. 41 near Oaktown.
Indiana State Police Trooper Todd Ringle of the Evansville post said at about 11:47 p.m., the ambulance entered Knox County and struck the stop sticks, causing the driver to lose control. The ambulance left the road and came to rest in a field near the Melon Patch south of Oaktown.
Police said the woman had a self-inflicted knife wound to her arm, but an ISP Trooper applied a tourniquet to stop the bleeding
The woman was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital in Vincennes where she is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.
Police said her name is not being released at this time, per department policy.
THPD is investing the theft of the ambulance. Criminal charges are pending.
