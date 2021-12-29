An Indianapolis woman suffered non-life threatening injuries about 1 p.m. Tuesday when her SUV spun out on Interstate 70 at the Wabash River Bridge in Vigo County.
Indiana State Police Sgt. Matt Ames said Kylea M. Walker, 25, was driving east in a 2015 Ford SUV when she attempted to pass an eastbound semi-tractor. The SUV started to hydroplane in water on the road, causing it to spin into the bridge and then to strike the semi, Ames said.
Semi driver Donald L. Yoder, 78, of Angola, was not injured.
Ames said Walker was taken to a local hospital.
One lane of I-70 was closed for about 30 minutes due to the crash.
Ames said ISU encourages all motorist to reduce their speed when it starts to rain so they can react accordingly.
