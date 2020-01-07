A woman hospitalized after an apartment fire in Vigo County on Sunday morning has died.
Patricia Zimmerman, 65, died Monday at an Indianapolis hospital, the Marion County Coroner's Officer confirmed this morning. No cause of death was released.
The Terre Haute Fire Department was dispatched to the fire, which took place at Trail's Edge Apartments off Davis Drive in the 3300 block of South 14 1/2 Street.
The fire was actually outside city jurisdiction in the Honey Creek Fire Department coverage area, but city firefighters fought the fire as they were first to arrive.
Public information officer Josh Sittler of the Honey Creek Fire Department said the blaze started as a cooking fire, and it appears the lone occupant of the apartment was attempting to flee the unit but was unable to get out.
City firefighters were dispatched about 10:44 a.m. Sunday; Honey Creek Fire Department was dispatched at 10:53 a.m.
The Terre Haute fire department fought the fire and brought it under control. They learned someone might be in the apartment and were able to get to Zimmerman and send her to a hospital for treatment. Honey Creek provided additional water.
The apartment did not have a working smoke detector.
