Woman held on attempted murder charge after stabbing

Court documents reveal some details in a knife attack Tuesday that sent one woman to the hospital and led the arrest of another woman on an attempted murder charge.
Amanda J. Baker, 24, is scheduled for an initial hearing Friday in Vigo Superior Court 1. She is held in Vigo County jail with bond set at $75,000, no 10 percent allowed.
Judge John Roach found probable cause Wednesday on initial charges of attempted murder and aggravated battery. Formal charges are to be filed Thursday.
According to a police affidavit, Baker told police she “snapped” and attacked her roommate with a knife after they had spent a pleasant evening on the porch of their Fruitridge Avenue home. A male friend was at the home, and he called 911 when the women began fighting.
Baker suffered a severe cut to her hand and was taken to Union Hospital for treatment. While at the hospital, the court document said, Baker told police she tried to cut her roommate's Aryan Brotherhood tattoo off the woman's neck and stabbed the woman several times.
The victim told police she believes Baker intended to kill her.
