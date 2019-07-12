Woman gets probation sentence in stabbing case

A Terre Haute woman has received a suspended sentence of three years on probation after pleading guilty in a March stabbing.
Amber Pitts, 36, pleaded guilty to battery by means of a deadly weapon, a Level 5 felony during a hearing in Vigo Superior Court 1.
A count of possession of methamphetamine was dismissed as part of the plea agreement.
Police arrested Pitts on March 3 in the 1900 block of Third Avenue after a woman was reportedly stabbed by Pitts. The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
Pitts will receive credit for 166 days served in jail awaiting trail and in pretrial in-home detention. She was ordered to have no contact with the victim in the case.
Judge John Roach also ordered Pitts to undergo substance abuse evaluation and treatment through Choices at Vigo County Community Correction.
