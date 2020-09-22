Woman gets 33 years for attempted murder

A Clinton woman has received a 33-year prison sentence in a 2019 stabbing case in Terre Haute.

Dawn Marie Bailey, 47, today appeared in Vigo Superior Court 6, where Judge Michael Lewis accepted her guilty plea to attempted murder as a Level 1 felony and an unrelated charge of battery by means of a deadly weapon as a Level 5 felony.

Two other unrelated criminal cases were dismissed.

The attempted murder charges were filed in connection with an Oct. 12, 2019, stabbing on Liberty Avenue in Terre Haute.

The victim told police Bailey had come to his home and asked to borrow money. The man said he declined to give her money.

The man said he then found himself on the floor and felt like he was being punched in the back. Doctors at a local hospital told police the man had eight stab wounds in his back and a partially collapsed lung.

The Level 5 felony battery charge stemmed from an unrelated incident in June 2019.

The plea agreement gives Bailey credit for time served since her arrest in October 2019.