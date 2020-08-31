A rural Terre Haute woman has been sentenced to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to sexual misconduct with a minor.
Barbara Jean Day, 54, has been in the Vigo County Jail since her 2019 arrest after a juvenile relative reported smoking marijuana and having sex with Day and her husband, David E. Day, 58.
David Day has a Sept. 28 court hearing on a change of plea.
As part of Barbara Day's plea agreement, the prosecution dropped charges of incest and vicarious sexual conduct, both Level 4 felonies; contributing to the delinquency of a minor, a Level 6 felony; and misdemeanor possession of paraphernalia.
According to an affidavit, a teenage relative told a forensic interviewer at Susie's Place she was at the Day's home when the couple invited the teen to smoke marijuana with them on their bed.
The minor said the couple engaged in sex acts with the teen. The minor reported the incident to a friend who told an adult, who then assisted the minor in reporting the incident, the court document said.
The plea agreement for Barbara Day calls for suspending two years of the sentence and gives credit for time served.
