Woman faces several charges after police chase

A Perrysville woman faces multiple charges after a police pursuit early Wednesday in Vermillion County.
Stacy Upton, 39, was booked on charges auto theft, resisting law enforcement, operating while intoxicated, driving while suspended, disorderly conduct, reckless driving and failure to identify, according to a news release from Sheriff Mike Phelps.
About 2:30 a.m. deputies observed a Jeep Cherokee traveling north on Indiana 63 without tail lights, police said. The deputies caught up to the vehicle across from North Vermillion High School and tried to stop it, but the driver continued north on Indiana 63 for about 5 miles before turning east onto County Road 1000 North.
When the Jeep turned onto County Road 200 East south of Perrysville, deputies deployed stop sticks. The sheriff said Upton when confronted was non-compliant to officers’ commands. She was taken to Union Hospital in Clinton for chemical testing, which showed a BAC of 0.204%.
While Upton was being booked, the vehicle owner came to the jail to make a report, police said. When the owner was informed of what had happened, the owner stated Upton had taken the Jeep in Newport without permission.
Following a mandatory sober-up period, Upton will be able to bond out by posting $1,000.
