Woman faces felony charges after Saturday shooting

A Terre Haute woman will return to court June 2 after being criminally charged in a May 22 shooting.
Lexus Marie Dunbar, 22, was arrested in connection with the shooting of Jalen Polk outside his residence in the 1400 block of Dahlen Avenue.
Dunbar faces charges of aggravated battery, a Level 3 felony, and battery with a deadly weapon and battery resulting in serious bodily injury, both Level 5 felonies.
According to a probable cause affidavit filed in Vigo Superior Court 6, Dunbar told police she and Polk had argued on their way to an area liquor store. She said Polk began drinking whiskey, so she took him home, but he got out of the car taking her cell phone and the alcohol she had purchased.
Outside the car, Dunbar said Polk struck her so she retrieved a handgun from a case in the trunk of her car and confronted Polk. Dunbar said Polk tried to enter his residence so she shot him, then retrieved her phone and the alcohol.
Dunbar was apprehended by police in a traffic stop near North Seventh Street and Maple Avenue.
Dunbar is being held in the Vigo County Jail with no bond.
