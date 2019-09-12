Woman faces drug charges after report of crash

A Newport woman was jailed Tuesday after Vermillion County deputies checked out reports of an accident about 3:40 p.m. north of Dana.
Yacey K. Fazio, 40, was booked on charges of operating a vehicle with a controlled substance, dealing in methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, possession of Schedule IV controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia and possession of marijuana, according to news release from Sheriff Mike Phelps.
Finding a vehicle sitting in the middle of County Road 50 just north of Indiana 71 north of Dana, deputies questioned the driver, Fazio, and noticed signs of impairment, Phelps said.
Deputies conducted field sobriety tests and called for a police dog, which did an open-air check of the vehicle and alerted for the presence of narcotics, he said. A search of the vehicle rendered several items of paraphernalia, methamphetamine, scales, marijuana and other items indicative of narcotic use.
Fazio was taken to Union Hospital Clinton, where she submitted to a blood draw and was arrested. She was jailed in lieu of $25,000 bond.
