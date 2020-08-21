Woman faces 33 years in Terre Haute stabbing case

A Clinton woman faces up to 33 years in prison after signing a plea agreement in a 2019 stabbing in Terre Haute case.
Dawn Marie Bailey, 47, will appear in Vigo Superior Court 6 on Sept. 22 for consideration of her guilty plea to attempted murder as a Level 1 felony and an unrelated charge of battery by means of a deadly weapon as a Level 5 felony.
Her jury trial had been set for Sept. 8.
The proposed plea agreement has a recommended sentence of 30 years on the Level 1 felony, and an additional three years for the Level 5 felony.
Two other unrelated criminal cases would be dismissed.
The attempted murder charges were filed in connection with an Oct. 12, 2019, stabbing on Liberty Avenue in Terre Haute.
The victim told police Bailey had come to his home and asked to borrow money. The man said he declined to give her money. The man said he then found himself on the floor and felt like he was being punched in the back. Doctors at a local hospital told police the man had eight stab wounds in his back and a partially collapsed lung.
The plea agreement gives Bailey credit for time served.
