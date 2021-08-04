A Portland Mills area woman faces four counts of theft in connection funds missing from the Indian Rocks Home Owners Association.
Jodella Green, 58, of rural Greencastle, turned herself in Tuesday at the Parke County Jail on a warrant for two felony and two misdemeanor counts of theft.
Sheriff's deputies began investigating July 15 and found more than $4,000 had been taken from the organization during the past four years.
