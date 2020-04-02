A Terre Haute woman faces a charge of auto theft in connection with a March 23 police chase involving a stolen ambulance.
Caitlin M. Goings, 25, is scheduled to appear in Vigo Superior Court 6 on April 15 on the Level 6 felony of auto theft.
According to a probable cause affidavit, a Trans Care ambulance had been parked about 10:50 p.m. in the ambulance bay at Terre Haute Regional Hospital, and the driver discovered it missing about 20 minutes later.
Officers in Sullivan and Knox counties along with an Indiana State Police trooper later pursued the ambulance before it was stopped with a device placed on the road to deflate tires.
When officers approached, they discovered only Goings inside and saw she had a severe injury to her wrist and needed medical treatment. She was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital in Knox County.
The ambulance sustained several thousand dollars in damage, police said.
