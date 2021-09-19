A Vermillion County woman was jailed after pointing a handgun on Thursday evening, according to the Vermillion County Sheriff's Office.
After mental health evaluation, Erin Cox, 27, was booked on a Class A misdemeanor charge of pointing a firearm. Bond was set at $7,000, 10% allowed.
About 7 p.m., deputies were dispatched to an argument between two people, one of whom told them Cox had pointed a handgun at them and that she wasn't making any sense while talking.
Deputies located Cox on the north end of Sixth Avenue in Blanford. Cox began to drive toward the deputies and but stopped once they activated their emergency lights, Sheriff Mike Phelps said in a news release.
Cox claimed that several people were watching her and planting listening devices in her car. Upon a consensual search of her vehicle, deputies located a 9mm handgun and magazine.
