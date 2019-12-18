Woman arrested on impaired driving charges

A Filmore, Indiana, woman was arrested on State Road 641 bypass near McDaniel Road on Wednesday for having a blood alcohol concentration more than four times the legal limit.
Regina Ames, 59, was booked in Vigo County Jail and faces charges of operating a vehicle with BAC .15 or more and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.
At 1:15 p.m., Indiana State Police responded to an accident at 641 and McDaniel Road, according to a release from ISP Sgt. Matt Ames.
Police said Regina Ames was trying to merge onto State Road 641 South from McDaniel Road and over steered and veered off the road, striking a guardrail. Police said she continued driving for another 175 feet until her vehicle became disabled.
Police said Regina Ames displayed signs of impairment and that she had a blood alcohol concentration of .36%. Regina Ames received minor injuries from the accident and was transported to Regional Hospital for medical care.
