Woman arrested following stabbing in domestic incident

A Terre Haute woman faces felony charges following an early Monday stabbing.
Talisha Crane, 38, was booked into the Vigo County Jail at 8:23 a.m. Monday.
City police responded about 1:30 a.m. to a domestic dispute in the 2000 block of Fifth Avenue to find one person had been stabbed. Police said the person said his spouse had stabbed him.
The person was taken to the a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.
Crane was arrested on charges of aggravated battery, a Level 3 felony, and domestic battery resulting in serious bodily injury, a Level 5 felony.
She is to appear in Vigo Superior Court 4 today.
